$1b in cash and assets seized and frozen; 30 foreigners probed for money laundering and forgery

SINGAPORE - In one of the biggest anti-money laundering operations here, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) have rounded up a group of foreigners for allegedly engaging in money laundering activities.

The group lived in good class bungalows (GCBs) and high-end condominiums, and owned luxury cars, amassing about $1 billion worth of assets in Singapore.

The police said it received information of possible illicit activities, including the use of suspected forged documents that were used to substantiate the source of funds in Singapore bank accounts.

On Tuesday, the police conducted a massive islandwide blitz, hitting several GCBs and high-end condos across Singapore simultaneously to nab several of the suspects.

Ten people, including a woman, have been arrested and are expected to be charged on Wednesday night.

They are aged 31 to 44, and are suspected to be involved in offences of forgery, money laundering, and resisting arrest.

Another 12 are assisting in investigations, while eight more people are currently on the run and have been placed on a wanted list.

In a release on Wednesday, the police said the blitz involved more than 400 officers including those from the Criminal Investigation Department, Commercial Affairs Department, Special Operations Command or riot police, and Police Intelligence Department.