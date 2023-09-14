Money laundering case: Accused Su Haijin linked to London buildings bought for $73m

SINGAPORE - A company partly owned by Su Haijin, one of the accused in the money laundering case here, paid more than $73 million for two buildings in London, checks by The Straits Times showed.

The buildings at 283 Oxford Street and 11 Princes Street, which back into each other, were sold for £43.3 million (S$73.5m) on Dec 17, 2021, according to property records in Britain.

A footlocker store is currently located at the building in Oxford Street, Europe’s busiest shopping street.

New Yihao was registered in tax-haven Jersey, an island country near the coast of north-west France. The company was set up just two months before the purchases.

It lists Su Haijin as a beneficial owner, with more than 25 per cent stake in a trust that controls the company. Another entity, Fiduchi Trustees Limited, also has more than 25 per cent stake in New Yihao.

Su Haijin’s link to the sale of the properties was first reported on Wednesday by American media company Radio Free Asia and investigative reporting platform Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.

The 40-year-old, who was born in China, faces one charge of money laundering and another for resisting arrest in Singapore. He allegedly has over $4 million in a UOB bank account, said to be benefits from unlawful remote gambling offences.

The authorities have seized more than $170 million in assets from Su Haijin and his wife.

His ownership of a property in Oxford Street, London, was mentioned in court on Wednesday, at a hearing where the Cypriot national was denied bail.

According to an affidavit filed by the police, Su Haijin, who had five passports, had admitted to having 10 properties abroad worth more than $14.2 million. Aside from the London property, he said he owned a condo in Cambodia, three condos in Cyprus, and five condos in Macau.

Meanwhile, his wife and four children are believed to be moving out of the good class bungalow in Bukit Timah that they were renting, to relocate to Gramercy Park, a condominium in the Orchard Road area.