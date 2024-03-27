$3b money laundering accused gets 6 new charges for submitting forged statements to Swiss bank

SINGAPORE – Vang Shuiming, one of the 10 accused in Singapore’s largest money laundering case, was handed six more charges on March 27.

Vang, 42, also known as Wang Shuiming, allegedly submitted forged financial statements from two companies – Xiamen Yetian Trading and Xiamen Likanghang Trading – to Bank Julius Baer & Co’s Singapore branch on July 19, 2022, as supporting documentation.

Bank Julius Baer & Co is a Swiss private bank that offers financing, investment advisory, custodial and wealth management services.

The financial statements mentioned in the new charges were from 2017 to 2019.

Vang now has 22 charges in total, the most number of charges faced among the 10 accused.

Vang, who is listed as a Turkish national in his charge sheets, was one of 10 foreigners arrested on Aug 15, 2023, in islandwide raids that hit luxury homes across Singapore including in Tanglin, Bukit Timah, Orchard Road, Sentosa and River Valley.

The assets seized in the case are now worth more than $3 billion.

During the March 27 hearing, Mr Wendell Wong from Drew & Napier questioned why the latest charges against his client were tendered only now, when the defence had raised its position on the issue with banks earlier.

The prosecution said it did not have reasons for the delay, to which Mr Wong replied he would bring up the matter to the courts at a later hearing.

Mr Wong asked to speak to Vang for 10 to 15 minutes over video link, and his request was granted by District Judge Shawn Ho.