Companies remove directors and shareholders linked to $2.8b money laundering probe

SINGAPORE - Companies that listed foreigners who were later linked to a $2.8 billion money laundering probe have removed the individuals from their list of directors and shareholders, a search of business records showed.

The firms are across sectors such as construction, IT and finance.

Cambodian national Su Baolin was removed as director and shareholder of air-conditioning company SG Gree on Sept 26. Cypriot national Su Haijin was removed as a shareholder of the same firm on Sept 28.

The two men were among 10 foreigners arrested on Aug 15 by the police in an islandwide anti-money laundering raid.

Su Baolin, 42, faces two charges – one for allegedly using a forged document to show he was the executive director of an import-export company, and a second where he is said to have conspired with a former Citibank employee to make a false document with the intention to cheat Standard Chartered Bank.

Su Haijin, 40, faces one charge for evading arrest, and another for possessing money from criminal offences.

The Straits Times on Nov 21 visited SG Gree, which shares the same premises as Jiaxing Holdings in an industrial building at 35 Tampines Street 92. Employees there said Su Haijin and Su Baolin had resigned from the firm.