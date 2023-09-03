Bedok resident behind 185 companies; nine are linked to billion-dollar money laundering bust

SINGAPORE - The listing of a Singapore resident as director, secretary and shareholder of 185 companies here has sparked concerns, after it emerged that several of the firms were linked to three of the 10 money laundering suspects arrested on Aug 15.

Experts say it is not possible for an individual to be involved in so many companies, adding that such appointments should raise a red flag.

Foreigners without a Singpass must engage a registered filing agent such as a law firm, an accounting practice or a corporate secretarial company to submit applications on their behalf.

All agents are required to carry out a due diligence check on their clients’ source of wealth and funds.

Bedok resident JJ, who runs a firm which provides secretarial services, was previously appointed as director, secretary or shareholder of 224 companies, including those involved in investment, technology, consultancy and pharmaceutical trade.

A third of the companies have been struck off.

Of the 185 companies that are still active, nine list Su Haijin, Su Baolin and Vang Shuiming, who is also known as Wang Shuiming, as director or shareholder.

The three foreign nationals originally from China were charged in court with various offences including money laundering, forgery and resisting arrest. They were arrested by police during the Aug 15 money laundering blitz.

Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) records showed that JJ was appointed director, secretary or shareholder of the same nine companies.

JJ’s name appeared more than once in two of the companies, which means that he held multiple positions in these firms.

The 41-year-old was not at his Housing Board (HDB) flat in Bedok when The Straits Times checked on Aug 23. In a call to ST later that night, he said that he was in business with one of the suspects.

“He got me to invest in his company. He asked me to take care of his company. But I have never taken a single cent or shares.

“Not a single cent of the director’s fee, and not a single cent of an employee’s salary,” said JJ in Mandarin, who added that he will make a police report because he received nothing in return.

The naturalised Singaporean, who moved here from Shanghai when he was in his 20s, said he had contacted the individual a week before the islandwide raids, adding: “I showed him how much he owed me, but he told me he wasn’t able to pay me back.”

“But when I read the news of his arrest, I saw that the police had seized cash from him. So I suspect he had the money but did not want to return what he owed me. I am a victim here,” JJ added.