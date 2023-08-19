What are Bearbricks? Toys seized in billion-dollar money laundering case can be worth thousands

SINGAPORE - On Tuesday, islandwide anti-money laundering raids saw the police round up a group of foreigners and seize cash and assets that included luxury cars, watches, and handbags.

Including 105 properties that were issued with prohibition of disposal orders, the haul was worth more than $1 billion.

But what caught people’s attention were multiple colourful bear-like figurines listed as “ornaments” by the police.

A photo released by the police showed what appeared to be a collection of 60 Bearbrick figures.

But what exactly are they, and why were they among the items seized?

A Bearbrick - stylised as BE@RBRICK - is a collectible toy figure produced by Japanese collectible company Medicom Toy. It was first introduced in 2001 as a free gift to visitors at the World Character Convention in Tokyo.

The toys, shaped like a bear and made of plastic, come in different sizes corresponding to their height, with a 100% Bearbrick standing at 7cm tall.

The other sizes are: 50% (3.5cm), 70% (5cm), 150% (10.5cm), 200% (14cm), 400% (28cm), 1000% (70cm), and 4000% (140cm).

A 100% Bearbrick can be bought for as little as $7, while the 200% and 400% ones cost about $120 each. The 1000% version costs around $600.

However, their value can grow to mind-boggling proportions.

Mr Shawn Wee, the owner of collectibles store, Eye For Toys, said the Bearbricks seized in the anti-money laundering operation could be worth between $450,000 and $500,000.

Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao, quoted experienced collectors and sellers as saying the collection’s estimated worth to be between $800,000 and $1 million.

Referring to the middle eight Bearbricks in the second row in the photo provided by the police, Mr Wee said: “The most expensive of the lot belongs to the Pinel x Kongo set of 8 pieces at US$222,000 (S$302,000).”

The Pinel et Pinel x Cyril Kongo BE@RBRICK series was made in collaboration with street artist Cyril Kongo, Medicom Toy and Forward Fashion in Macao - each piece is “entirely made by hand” with 56 pieces of leather and coated canvas.