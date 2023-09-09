Surviving cancer, stroke and scams: Joanna Poon faced it all when she was 33

SINGAPORE – At the age of 32, Ms Joanna Poon thought she led a perfect life.

She had a fulfilling job, loving family, wonderful friends and maintained a healthy and active lifestyle.

Then a triple whammy hit her.

She was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer, suffered a major stroke and then lost $100,000 to online scams, all within the span of eight months.

It began in February 2022 when Ms Poon, a manager in a non-governmental organisation, felt a lump in her right breast while showering.

Since her breasts tended to ache during her menstrual cycle, she thought the lump was just a symptom of her period, which had come.

She hoped it would disappear by the end of it. But it did not.

Shortly after, she contracted Covid-19, which delayed a medical check.

It took two months before Ms Poon consulted a general practitioner. That same afternoon, she was referred to a surgeon who specialises in breast cancer at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital for further examination.

A battery of tests later, she was diagnosed with advanced stage triple-negative breast cancer, a rare and aggressive form of the disease. This was in May 2022 and the cancer had spread to multiple lymph nodes in the breast region.

“I was shocked, upset and tearing uncontrollably. I was expecting the doctor to tell me it was a cyst and it was nothing to worry about,” says the 34-year-old, who was with her parents when she was told of the diagnosis.

That same day, she broke the news to her two elder siblings and close friends.

Although it is not fully clear why, the number of people under 50 diagnosed with cancer has surged worldwide in the last three decades by nearly 80 per cent, according to a study published in the journal BMJ Oncology last week.

The deadliest cancers were breast, windpipe, lung, bowel and stomach cancers, said the researchers.