Life can still be beautiful: Cancer survivors model for charity

SINGAPORE – “You don’t look like a cancer patient.”

Colorectal cancer survivor Arun Rosiah hears this often. The flexi-adjunct physical education teacher volunteers with cancer support groups to encourage others battling with cancer to persist and not give up on themselves.

The 59-year-old is among 16 people dealing with cancer and its aftermath, who will walk the runway on Aug 25 in the inaugural edition of charity show Fashion For Cancer.

Organisers aim to raise $100,000 for the National Cancer Centre Singapore’s (NCCS) Cancer Fund through ticket sales to the show – at press time, only one ticket at $200 was left on eventbrite.sg – and donations via platform giving.sg.

Fashion For Cancer was launched by 67-year-old “granfluencer” and model Ong Bee Yan, known professionally as Yan Ong, who began modelling at age 63.

The younger of her two children has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Ms Ong thought of using fashion to raise funds for other patients.

“I couldn’t believe how expensive treatment is,” she says, adding that it runs into four figures at least. “How can a low-income family afford it?”

While she donates part of her modelling income to charity, she also wanted to use it as a platform to empower cancer survivors, just as it has helped her build confidence.

She thought that a fashion show would be a good platform to help people dealing with cancer show that they are more than their diagnoses.

“Fashion For Cancer is for them to show that they have gone through fire and have come out refined,” she says. “They are courageous, resilient and strong.”

The show is put together by volunteers working pro bono and corporate sponsors, such as Oceanus Media Global, which is providing the venue. Models were introduced to her by friends and family.

Fashion show producer Daniel Boey is choreographing, while music will be provided by beatboxer Dharni Ng, singer-songwriter Haven and DJ Koflow.

Clothes are sponsored by local label In Good Company and jewellery by Moss & Lupine. Charles & Keith is sponsoring shoes and lending the amateur models rehearsal space for basic runway training under Ms Mohana Prabha, who won Miss Singapore Universe 2019.