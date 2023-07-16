Young cancer patients, survivors may have higher lifetime risk of developing depression, anxiety: Study

SINGAPORE – At the age of 11, Firdaus Mohd Abdullah felt like his world had been turned upside down when he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, a type of cancer.

In 2003, the young boy knew something was wrong when his usual walk home from school began feeling like a marathon, and left him weak and dizzy.

He found red spots on his feet when he reached home, but was unsure of what it meant.

He was brought to the hospital, where doctors relayed the unfortunate news.

He said: “My parents were weeping. They were devastated.”

All Mr Firdaus could think of then was how to get well enough again to go back to school, be with his friends, and live what he called a “normal life”.

But that life was nowhere in sight.

His treatments left him irritable. Missing seven months of school disappointed him, and not being able to play sepak takraw bogged him down.

The young boy was still cautious – even in disbelief – when doctors told him he had beaten cancer after two years.

Now 18 years into remission, the 31-year-old is all smiles.

A cancer diagnosis, which is a traumatising period for many, may result in long-lasting psychological consequences among younger patients and survivors, suggests new findings.

A team at the National University of Singapore (NUS) reviewed and analysed 52 studies on the psychological outcomes and deaths by suicide in more than 20,000 young cancer patients and survivors.

The study found that childhood, adolescent and young adult cancer patients and survivors are at an increased lifetime risk of developing depression, anxiety and mental health illnesses even after the remission of cancer, compared with their siblings and non-cancer stricken counterparts.

The risk of depression and anxiety was particularly higher for those aged 30 and 25 years old, respectively.

The study also found that certain groups, such as those diagnosed with cancer in their older adolescent years, between the ages of 15 and 19, were at increased risk of death by suicide.