‘Cancer is not a death sentence’: Lymphoma survivor shares message of hope on social media

SINGAPORE – The first sign that trouble was brewing for Mr Nicky Loh in October 2019 was a swollen face.

A general practitioner thought he had just a lymph node infection and sent him home with some medicine.

But the swelling persisted for a few days, and another doctor referred him to Mount Elizabeth Hospital’s emergency department, where he was told it was likely cancer.

Doctors told Mr Loh that the swelling was caused by a tumour pressing against a major artery bringing blood from his heart to his brain, causing obstruction. If left untreated, his brain would be starved of blood and he would be dead in 30 days.

“I was in shock because I was in the prime of my life, earning a lot of money and getting recognition for my work,” said the 41-year-old.

He was a successful commercial photographer and film-maker, with clients that included the Singapore Tourism Board, Nike and McDonald’s.

“I don’t drink or smoke, and I exercise three times a week and am quite fit. So I was questioning myself, ‘Did I do something wrong? Was it bad karma? Or am I not religious enough?’”

The next few weeks were spent at the hospital undergoing various scans and procedures before he was diagnosed with stage 2 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. This cancer affects white blood cells called lymphocytes, which are part of the body’s immune system, disabling them from fighting infections and leaving the body vulnerable.

Mr Loh underwent six rounds of chemotherapy from October 2019 to March 2020, targeting a tumour mass in his chest area that was inoperable, as it was near his heart.

His son, Nathan, was just a year old when Mr Loh was diagnosed. The boy is now five. Mr Loh also has a 1½-year-old daughter, Victoria, with his wife of nine years, Taiwanese freelance actress Vivi Yeh, 39.

He initially chose not to tell his parents. Just a handful of people knew about his condition – his wife, sister and a cousin who was his insurance agent.

“Acting strong in front of people who have no cancer when you have cancer is very taxing,” said Mr Loh.

It was only after he was cleared of cancer in March 2020 that he decided to be more open about his struggles.

After telling his family when he got the all-clear the first time, he went on social media to document his journey and share what he went through as a cancer patient.