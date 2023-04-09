‘Cancer is not a death sentence’: Lymphoma survivor shares message of hope on social media

SINGAPORE – The first sign that trouble was brewing for Mr Nicky Loh in October 2019 was a swollen face.
A general practitioner thought he had just a lymph node infection and sent him home with some medicine.
But the swelling persisted for a few days, and another doctor referred him to Mount Elizabeth Hospital’s emergency department, where he was told it was likely cancer.
Doctors told Mr Loh that the swelling was caused by a tumour pressing against a major artery bringing blood from his heart to his brain, causing obstruction. If left untreated, his brain would be starved of blood and he would be dead in 30 days.
“I was in shock because I was in the prime of my life, earning a lot of money and getting recognition for my work,” said the 41-year-old.
He was a successful commercial photographer and film-maker, with clients that included the Singapore Tourism Board, Nike and McDonald’s.
“I don’t drink or smoke, and I exercise three times a week and am quite fit. So I was questioning myself, ‘Did I do something wrong? Was it bad karma? Or am I not religious enough?’”
The next few weeks were spent at the hospital undergoing various scans and procedures before he was diagnosed with stage 2 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. This cancer affects white blood cells called lymphocytes, which are part of the body’s immune system, disabling them from fighting infections and leaving the body vulnerable.
Mr Loh underwent six rounds of chemotherapy from October 2019 to March 2020, targeting a tumour mass in his chest area that was inoperable, as it was near his heart.
His son, Nathan, was just a year old when Mr Loh was diagnosed. The boy is now five. Mr Loh also has a 1½-year-old daughter, Victoria, with his wife of nine years, Taiwanese freelance actress Vivi Yeh, 39.
He initially chose not to tell his parents. Just a handful of people knew about his condition – his wife, sister and a cousin who was his insurance agent.
“Acting strong in front of people who have no cancer when you have cancer is very taxing,” said Mr Loh.
It was only after he was cleared of cancer in March 2020 that he decided to be more open about his struggles.
After telling his family when he got the all-clear the first time, he went on social media to document his journey and share what he went through as a cancer patient.
He said: “Cancer is not a death sentence. It’s 2023; there are many advanced treatments out there. I just hope people won’t be as scared as I was if they discover they have cancer.”
Mr Loh used his storytelling talent to spread the message that cancer patients can not only survive, but also thrive after the setback.
He directed a film for insurer NTUC Income about a mother recovering from cancer, and worked with Rice Media on a photo shoot showcasing a 58-year-old cancer survivor who competed in the Manhunt Singapore 2021 pageant.
He also did a podcast episode in a series he started called Ministry Of KPKB, where he shared candidly about how patients would like to be supported.
He said: “I couldn’t stand it when people told me things like ‘jiayou’ (keep going) because I cannot control the situation. If I could take more medicine to make this better, I would. Sometimes, it’s okay for us to not be strong and just be vulnerable and cry.”
He said a better way to help cancer patients in their journey is to offer practical assistance, like sitting with them through chemotherapy sessions or even offering to buy food.
“People should also know that patients on chemotherapy have no immunity. So, if you’re sick, don’t visit them. A cough or flu could kill them,” added Mr Loh.
His cancer journey also took a toll on his wife.
Having lost her father when she was two years old, she developed anxiety, fearing that her children would grow up without a father. To cope, she sought comfort in her Buddhist faith and saw a psychiatrist for medication.
Madam Yeh had initial reservations about her husband going public with his cancer journey.
“I’m more private than he is. And why would you want to become fodder for gossip for your social circle?” she said, but conceded that her husband hopes his sharing would help others in a similar situation.
Mr Loh suffered a relapse in March 2021, and sharing it on social media was a way of letting his friends know he was coping with the treatment sessions.
He had four rounds of chemotherapy followed by a stem cell transplant, which saw him hospitalised and kept in isolation for 40 days.
Mr Loh shared videos of his daily life as he battled the cancer relapse, including his chemotherapy sessions, and what he was eating and doing to feel better.
He updated his Instagram account regularly, as he did not want people to feel down as he underwent chemotherapy, he said.
Mr Loh has been in cancer remission for a second time since July 2021, and while he used to work 14-hour days before his cancer scare, he now has a new perspective on life.
He said: “It was a huge wake-up call. When I thought I was dying, my regrets were about not spending enough time with family, and not being able to see my kids marry. So, I changed my lifestyle and took on less work. And when I recovered, it was just nice to get better.”