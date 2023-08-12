My child has cancer: How families strive to stay together and become stronger

5 tips for parents

Here are tips for parents dealing with their child’s cancer journey.

1. Take extensive notes

American Lesli Berggren founded Love, Nils, a Singapore-registered cancer support charity, after her son Nils died at 14. In 2012, he was diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma cancer at age 13 at National University Hospital.

The Texan spent 1½ years navigating her son’s cancer, in and out of hospitals in Singapore and Seattle. She relocated to Singapore in 1998 and moved back to the United States in 2022.

Ms Berggren, who also has a daughter Claire, Nils’ twin, will be in Singapore for Love, Nils’ annual gala (bit.ly/LN-gala23) on Sept 23 at the Shangri-La Singapore to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and raise funds for children with cancer and their families.

She says: “Managing hospital visits and medical instructions is incredibly stressful. It is like learning a new language and living in a new city. Everything is new. The best first tip is to have a notebook and write everything down.”

She had to consult her notes as she was asked many times during Nils’ treatment when a procedure was done, what his reaction was, how often the medicines were distributed, as well as dates and times.

If another person can be with you at doctor consultations, that would be helpful, she adds, since this second person may ask questions that do not occur to you.

2. Retain familiar routines

“Helping your child have a normal childhood as much as possible helps him or her emotionally, mentally and physically,” says Ms Berggren.

“Reach out to the child’s school and ask for support from his or her school friends and teachers.”

She did this with the school Nils attended in Singapore, arranging for some friends and favourite teachers to visit him at home. She also arranged for a tutor to help him stay engaged and keep up with his schoolwork.

She adds: “Although many children with cancer cope well over time, your child may sometimes feel anxious, sad, stressed, scared or withdrawn. Talk with your child about what he or she is feeling and help find ways to cope. Your child can meet a child-life specialist or psychologist about feelings that don’t have easy solutions or seem to worsen over time.

“Your child can feel your emotions. If you often feel sad or anxious, talk with your doctor and child’s healthcare team, so you can manage these emotions. Keep in mind that if you often hide your feelings, your child may also hide his or her feelings from you.

“Dream of the future with your child. Make plans with him or her. For instance, my son loved hiking. We planned an entire trip to take a camper van to go camping. We wrote a checklist of what we needed, where we would go. I made a tent out of sheets in the hospital bed, filled with a torch, hiking maps and more.”

3. Take care of other family members and yourself

Ms Liow Hwee Hsiang, principal child-life therapist, Children’s Cancer Foundation, says: “Cancer within the family affects siblings too. Spending just a little time each day to lend an ear, express care and show affection can make a significant difference. Keeping them informed and engaged, even in minor ways, in the care of the ill child is also beneficial.

“Keeping children with cancer informed about upcoming events or developments is essential, as uncertainty can be more daunting for them.

“When confronted with cancer within the family, caregivers often tend to neglect their own needs. However, it’s crucial to carve out time for yourself to process your feelings, engage in relaxation, rest and maintain a healthy diet. By doing so, you’ll have more energy to be present for your child, allowing him or her to feel your full support.”

4. Pack and be prepared

Ms Berggren says: “Being prepared makes extended hospital stays easier. Patients often need to stay in the hospital for weeks or months at a time.”

She advises packing a suitcase. Include pyjamas, slippers, toiletries, comfortable clothing, a sweater, a water bottle, snacks, teas, pillow, books and your laptop. Earplugs and eye shades help when nurses come into the room to check the child’s monitors throughout the night.

“But, more importantly, pack a suitcase for your child. Include his or her favourite pyjamas, sweater, beanie cap, stuffed animal and pillows. Take along games, toys, playing cards, books, art and crafts, and family photos to help make your child feel more at home.”

5. Engage with people on your own terms

Ms Berggren says: “People will ask for updates. I didn’t have the time to reply to individuals. Instead, I posted updates on social media or wrote letters about what was happening and sent one e-mail to all my friends and family weekly or monthly. Many people use platforms like CaringBridge to share updates and ask for support.”

She says: “Unsolicited advice will always come. You can reply with, ‘I’ll think about that’, ‘That’s an interesting opinion, but I prefer to do it this way’, ‘Good idea’, or ‘That’s not in line with my values.’”

She adds: “My most challenging conversations were when people would compare their situation with mine, or tell me about their trauma or cancer death. One of the most straightforward tips I can give anyone reaching out to support a caregiver or cancer patient is listening.”