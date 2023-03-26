‘Your story is being told’: S’porean cancer survivor bares scar of mastectomy on social media

SINGAPORE – Two months after surgically removing one of her breasts due to cancer, Ms Jill Alphonso, 44, proudly displays her scars in a video on social media.

In the 13-second clip posted on Friday on Facebook, she bares the left side of her chest in a black bodysuit and shows off her new figure while dancing confidently.

Her goal? To send a message to breast cancer patients that women are beautiful even after having a mastectomy and that they can come out of the experience stronger than before.

She had hesitated about posting the video for some time as she was worried about haters leaving mean comments, but she went ahead believing it could help empower someone in a similar situation.

She told The Straits Times: “I’d seen pictures of women in the West who show their scars and chests openly. I wanted women in this part of the world to know – you are seen, you are represented, your story is being told.”

Ms Alphonso, who is an editor at OCBC Bank and a yoga instructor, was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2022.

Her doctor had assessed the cancer to be at stage three, based on the size of the tumour. But tests done after her breast was removed later revealed that she had stage one cancer.

The former journalist first shared her cancer journey on social community website whatareyoudoing.sg, saying that the possibility of death had plagued her initially, but she quickly made the choice to fight for her life.

“This meant doing whatever was necessary to stay alive and putting my heart and soul into actual living. I needed to be happy, no matter what might come,” she said.