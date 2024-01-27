Taste Orchard by Hao Mart to launch live seafood, butcher and other F&B brands at former OG Orchard Point

SINGAPORE – In recent months, a new foodie hot spot has been drawing crowds to the former OG Orchard Point building in Somerset.

The department store shut in October 2022, and all five of its retail floors – more than 155,000 sq ft of space – have been leased out to its master tenant Hao Corp, a home-grown business best known for its chain of Hao Mart supermarkets.

Collectively, the five floors are now known as Taste Orchard, offering a mix of groceries, food and beverage options and restaurants.

Basement 1 to Level 2 house its Eccellente by Hao Mart supermarket, which sells groceries and international food items, household products and Singapore souvenirs to cater to tourists prowling the Orchard Road belt. Also open are Killiney Kopitiam, Korean fried chicken chain BHC Chicken and frozen yogurt chain Yole.

For drinks, a Wine Bar & Cellar, run by wine restaurant chain Wine Mansion, offers up to 20 wines by the glass (from $12). Its highlight is an exclusive Taste Orchard cocktail ($18) made with rum and sake.