FairPrice offering $8 voucher for every $80 in CDC vouchers spent till Jan 17

SINGAPORE - Consumers who spend their Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers at FairPrice outlets over the next fortnight will be able to stretch their dollar further.

The FairPrice Group (FPG) announced on Jan 3 that it will give out $8 in return vouchers for every $80 worth of CDC supermarket vouchers used in a single transaction at FairPrice stores until Jan 17.

The $8 return voucher - which can be used the day after it is issued, till Feb 29 - has no minimum spend requirement, and multiple vouchers can be used in a single transaction. Customers can redeem a maximum of three vouchers at a time.

At the CDC vouchers’ launch on Jan 3, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said several participating supermarket chains will be offering additional rebates or discounts to consumers who opt to use their CDC vouchers with them.

This is the second year in a row that FPG has run its return voucher initiative. In 2023, customers got a $6 return voucher for every $55 spent using CDC vouchers.

FPG chief executive Vipul Chawla said the increased cost of living over the last two years due to stubborn inflation and supply chain volatility had led to households cutting back on their spending, including on daily necessities.

“As a social enterprise, it is our mission to support the communities that we serve in their time of need,” he said. “We are laser focused on accomplishing this through our supplementation of the Government’s support packages.”

FPG said that in 2023 it returned about $200 million to consumers in the form of discounts, rebates, and donations to the community, as well as via the return voucher initiative.

In November 2023, FairPrice also announced it will absorb the 1 per cent GST increase for 500 essential items for the first half of 2024.

The group, which comprises FairPrice, Kopitiam, NTUC Foodfare and NTUC Link, also said it would also extend its discount schemes for members of the Pioneer Generation, Merdeka Generation and Community Health Assist Scheme Blue card holders to Dec 31, 2024.

The 2024 CDC vouchers provides each Singaporean household with $500 in vouchers, with half that can be spent at supermarkets and half at participating hawkers and heartland merchants.

The initiative, part of the Government’s ongoing efforts to support Singaporeans in managing the rising cost of living, will benefit 1.27 million Singaporean households and cost $635 million.

The eight supermarket chains that accept the CDC vouchers - Ang Mo Supermarket, FairPrice, Giant, Hao Mart, Prime, Sheng Siong and U Stars - together have 415 outlets across Singapore.

Merchants who accept CDC vouchers can be found here.