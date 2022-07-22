OG to shut Orchard Point outlet after 18 years; to be replaced by fresh food and grocery store

The Orchard Road stalwart announced a moving out sale on its Facebook page on July 21, 2022. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
SINGAPORE - Department store OG will be shutting its Orchard Point outlet in October after an 18-year run, to make way for a new store specialising in fresh food and grocery.

The Orchard Road stalwart - which sits between The Centrepoint and Orchard Plaza - announced a moving out sale on its Facebook page on Thursday (July 21), with clearance deals of up to 90 per cent off.

"As part of our long-term strategy, we are looking to open more outlets closer to our suburban customers," said the retailer, in response to comments on the page. It did not reveal the new tenant taking over the space.

The home-grown retailer, whose operations date back to the 1960s, first bought the Orchard Point building in 2003 and began renovation works.

OG Orchard Point opened in January 2004.

The retailer has two other outlets at Albert Complex and People's Park.

