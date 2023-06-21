Odette is No. 14 on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, reclaims Best Restaurant in Asia title

SINGAPORE – French fine-dining establishment Odette has risen to No. 14 in this year’s World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, earning itself the Best Restaurant in Asia award once again.
The acclaimed restaurant at the National Gallery Singapore lost the Best Restaurant in Asia title in 2022, when it slid to No. 36 on the list. Odette’s highest spot on the list so far – after its debut at No. 28 in 2018 – was at No. 8 in 2021.
Odette’s chef Julien Royer, who was in Valencia, Spain, for the awards ceremony on Tuesday, also received the Chefs’ Choice Award. This prize is awarded to a chef who has had a significant positive influence on the culinary community.
Former recipients of the special accolade include Mexico’s top chef Jorge Vallejo in 2022, and renowned French chef Alain Passard in 2019.
In an e-mail response to The Straits Times, chef Royer, 40, said: “I am grateful for the support and recognition. The journey of a chef isn’t one that takes place in a silo; I am where I am today because of the people around me – my mentors, my team, partners, collaborators and fellow peers who inspire and lend perspective.”
On how accolades such as the 50 Best lists and Michelin Guide impact the business, he added: “It’s always rewarding to be recognised for our hard work and dedication, and it certainly pushes us to be better.
“However, to me, they were never my main focus. Prioritising the guest experience is why we are still here today after close to eight years of operations.”
While Odette remains Singapore’s only representative on the top 50 list, four Singapore restaurants made it to the 51 to 100 section of the list, which was announced on June 8.
Modern Singaporean restaurant Labyrinth at the Esplanade Mall cracked into this list at No. 97. Its achievement reflects its position on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2023 where it won the Highest Climber Award recipient after catapulting to No. 11 from No. 40 in 2022.
The other entries are Burnt Ends in Dempsey at No. 65 (No. 94 in 2022); Zen in Bukit Pasoh Road at No. 69 (No. 70 in 2022); and Meta in Keong Saik Road at No. 84 (No. 95 in 2022).
Central restaurant in Lima went from No. 2 in 2022 to take the coveted top spot. Run by powerhouse chef-couple Virgilio Martinez and Pia Leon, Central also won the Best Restaurant in South America title.
Their restaurant is currently No. 1 on the Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants list. It took top spots from 2014 to 2016 as well.
Chef Leon is also behind Kjolle restaurant in Lima, which makes its debut on the world list at No. 28.
Central takes over the 2022 winner, Copenhagen’s Geranium, which has entered the Best of the Best hall of fame. This category is for restaurants that earned the No. 1 spot and are not eligible for voting in 2023 and beyond.
Three restaurants in Spain dominated the top three.
Barcelona’s Disfrutar (No. 3 in 2022) climbs to No. 2, followed by Madrid’s Diverxo in third place (No. 4 in 2022).
Asador Etxebarri (No. 6 in 2022) in Atxondo also moved up the ranks to No. 4.
Leaping into fifth place is Copenhagen’s Alchemist, which was at No. 18 in 2022. It received the Art of Hospitality Award for its immersive dining experience where head chef Rasmus Munk and his team regale diners with stories as they are guided through different locations and types of art.
Like in 2022, Asia has seven restaurants on the list.
Three of them are new entries. They are Bangkok’s Le Du at No. 15 and Gaggan Anand at No. 17, as well as Tokyo’s Sezanne at No. 37.
The other three Asian restaurants are Tokyo’s Den at No. 21 (No. 20 in 2022) and Florilege at No. 27 (No. 30 in 2022), followed by Hong Kong’s The Chairman at No. 50 (No. 24 in 2022).
Other accolades went to chef Pia Salazar of Nuema (new entry at No. 79) in Quito, Ecuador, who was named The World’s Best Pastry Chef; and Table by Bruno Verjus in Paris, received the Highest New Entry Award for its debut at No. 10.
The annual list – in its 21st edition this year – is produced by British media company William Reed. It is based on a voting panel of 1,080 international restaurant industry experts that represent 27 regions around the world, each of which has 40 members including a chairperson.