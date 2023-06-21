Odette is No. 14 on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, reclaims Best Restaurant in Asia title

Three restaurants in Spain dominated the top three.

Barcelona’s Disfrutar (No. 3 in 2022) climbs to No. 2, followed by Madrid’s Diverxo in third place (No. 4 in 2022).

Asador Etxebarri (No. 6 in 2022) in Atxondo also moved up the ranks to No. 4.

Leaping into fifth place is Copenhagen’s Alchemist, which was at No. 18 in 2022. It received the Art of Hospitality Award for its immersive dining experience where head chef Rasmus Munk and his team regale diners with stories as they are guided through different locations and types of art.

Like in 2022, Asia has seven restaurants on the list.

Three of them are new entries. They are Bangkok’s Le Du at No. 15 and Gaggan Anand at No. 17, as well as Tokyo’s Sezanne at No. 37.

The other three Asian restaurants are Tokyo’s Den at No. 21 (No. 20 in 2022) and Florilege at No. 27 (No. 30 in 2022), followed by Hong Kong’s The Chairman at No. 50 (No. 24 in 2022).

Other accolades went to chef Pia Salazar of Nuema (new entry at No. 79) in Quito, Ecuador, who was named The World’s Best Pastry Chef; and Table by Bruno Verjus in Paris, received the Highest New Entry Award for its debut at No. 10.

The annual list – in its 21st edition this year – is produced by British media company William Reed. It is based on a voting panel of 1,080 international restaurant industry experts that represent 27 regions around the world, each of which has 40 members including a chairperson.