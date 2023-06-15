19 new hawker stalls and restaurants on Michelin’s Bib Gourmand list

SINGAPORE – This year’s Bib Gourmand list sees a bumper crop of 79 entrants comprising 19 new awardees: 17 hawker stalls and two restaurants.

In 2022, only nine out of the 67 recipients of the accolade given by the Michelin Guide were new.

The eateries on the Bib Gourmand – picked by Michelin inspectors – offer diners value-for-money food priced at no more than $45. The category was created in 1997.

Among the new entrants this year were six stalls, three each from Adam Road Food Centre and Geylang Bahru Market & Food Centre.

Those which made the list from Adam Road Food Centre are Adam Rd Noo Cheng Big Prawn Noodle, Bahrakath Mutton Soup and Selamat Datang Warong Pak Sapari, known for its mee soto and mee rebus.