From ‘Zi Char Uncle’ to Oddle founder, Jonathan Lim wants to help restaurants help themselves

When dim sum restaurant Swee Choon turned to Jonathan Lim in January 2020 to see how it could improve its e-shop, he noticed something.

Swee Choon was selling its siew mai (pork and shrimp dumplings) and other offerings by the piece. If a customer wanted to buy three dumplings, he would have to click thrice.

“The thing about buying online is every click is friction,” says the co-founder and CEO of The Oddle Company. “You don’t really want too many clicks before a person checks out.”

He suggested that Swee Choon sell its siew mai and other dim sum in bundles of four or six pieces.

It should also create “party sets” featuring a mix of its signature dim sum for different group sizes, ranging from four to 10 people.

Such bundled meals would make it more convenient for families. Customers were also more likely to complete their orders if the process was fast and simple.

Swee Choon would see an increase in earnings as order baskets would be bigger, he promised.

As Mr Lim, 37, is relating this to me, I have an “aha” moment.

Stuck at home during the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, online food delivery services like Oddle saved me from the tedium of home-cooked food. They also provided pockets of excitement and happiness during those dark days as I awaited deliveries from favourite restaurants I could no longer visit, or new eateries I had never tried.

I remember being impressed by the convenience of “set” meals featuring a restaurant’s best-of dishes and ordered my fair share of them. Now I know the thinking behind it.

Oddle was one of the companies that benefited from the pandemic. “It’s a bit fortunate for us that the pandemic happened,” Mr Lim says.

Realising how this could sound, he adds: “I don’t mean it that way. But we were lucky. We saw the wave very early on and we became a household brand in a very short period of time.”

It wasn’t just sheer luck, though. He notes: “This was six to seven years in the making.”

He and two friends founded Oddle in 2014, early days when there were few other players, to provide a delivery platform for restaurants. The company has since expanded to providing e-marketing services and payment terminals.

It now works with 1,500 restaurants in Singapore. It is also in Hong Kong, Malaysia and Taiwan, working with 5,500 restaurants in those other markets.

In October last year, Mr Lim was Ernst & Young’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the food and beverage solutions category. The overall Entrepreneur of the Year award in Singapore went to founder and CEO of Doctor Anywhere Lim Wai Mun.