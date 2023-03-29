9 Singapore restaurants on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list, Odette is No. 6

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s restaurants had a strong showing at the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants award ceremony on March 28 at Resorts World Sentosa.

French restaurant Odette at the National Gallery Singapore remains the top Singapore restaurant at No. 6, inching up two spots from No. 8 in 2022. Its pastry chef Louisa Lim also won the Asia’s Best Pastry Chef accolade.

Odette’s chef Julien Royer says: “We have to keep fighting every day, sourcing the best and finest produce. It’s quality over quantity. We spend time on training and innovation for the best guest experience. We don’t rest on our laurels.”

Modern Singapore restaurant Labyrinth at the Esplanade Mall received the Highest Climber Award for leaping to No. 11, from No. 40 in 2022.

Other Singapore restaurants that improved their ranking are Meta restaurant in Keong Saik Road at No. 17 (up from No. 20 in 2022), Burnt Ends in Dempsey at No. 24 (up from No. 41 in 2022), Euphoria in Tras Street at No. 25 (up from No. 56 in 2022), and Cloudstreet in Amoy Street at No. 26 (up from No. 44 in 2022).

Zen in Bukit Pasoh Road, which ranks at No. 21 (up from No. 37 in 2022), also received the Art of Hospitality award.

French fine-dining establishment Les Amis at Shaw Centre dipped to No. 27 (down from No. 23 in 2022).

Restaurant Born in Neil Road, whose chef Zor Tan has been making waves for modern Asian cuisine, debuted on the list at No. 36.

He says: “I’m so happy, as the restaurant is just nine months old. We will keep working to deliver a better quality of food and service. We will keep on pushing.”

Like Singapore, Bangkok has nine restaurants on the list - the two foodie destinations with the most entries.

Bangkok dominated the top five, with Le Du at No. 1 (up from No. 4 in 2022), Nusara in third place (up from No. 10 in 2022), and Gaggan Anand at No. 5 (re-entry).