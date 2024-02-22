Food Picks: New Italian fare at Chijmes, 20-minute omakase, dumplings at Niu Hong Hong

New Italian restaurant Duomo Ristorante at Chijmes

It is only fitting that a restaurant parked in the shadow of the magnificent Chijmes Hall should be named after the Italian term for church. And despite its Singaporean foundations, Duomo Ristorante is firmly buttressed by Italian culture.

Run by a chef from the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, it claims to offer an authentic experience of all the Mediterranean country has to offer, from the soulful flavours of the north to the refreshing dishes of the south.

And yet, one of its most popular dishes is something that you will seldom find in Italy, if at all.

The Linguine al Granchio ($32) is, in fact, a uniquely Singaporean dish. Duomo Ristorante’s version is a beauty – slippery tendrils of linguine doused in a bright orange sauce the colour of crab roe and garnished with a sprinkling of chives.

The tomato-cream base – made with olive oil, tomatoes, mascarpone and chilli for that extra kick – is sweeter and lighter than other iterations of the dish, but no less satisfying. Morsels of crabmeat add a briny freshness.

Because Italian meals are a celebration of the wonders of carbs, I also order a pizza topped with sausage, burrata cheese, cherry tomatoes and Sicilian oregano ($36).

It is a white pizza, which means no tomato sauce on the base, but the meat is so juicy and flavourful that I do not find it dry at all. You may want to leave some room for the golden, springy crust too – it will come in handy when mopping up drippings from the meat.

The rest of the menu does not differ massively from what you might find at most Italian restaurants in Singapore. There is the usual fried seafood for starters ($28) – though the morsels of squid here are paper thin and rather dry – grilled lamb chops for mains ($46) and, of course, tiramisu for dessert ($16).

Where: 01-32 Chijmes, 30 Victoria Street

MRT: City Hall

Open: Noon to 3pm (Tuesdays to Sundays), 6 to 11pm daily

Info: duomoristorante.com

