Food Picks: Addictive barbecued chicken wings, Hokkien prawn mee and Kyoten’s lunch set

The edges of the chicken wings do get charred at times, such as when business gets hectic, but some customers prefer the crispy burnt bits.

A squeeze of the fresh lime and the garlic chilli dip complete the dish, which conjures up happy memories of barbecue parties by the beach or at seaside chalets.

Where: Bedok 511 BBQ Chicken Wing, 01-67 Golden Mile Food Centre, 505 Beach Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway

Open: 2.30 to 9.30pm, Mondays to Fridays, noon to 9.30pm, Saturdays and Sundays; closed on alternate Mondays, and from Feb 9 to 14 for Chinese New Year

Info: Accepts CDC vouchers

Davis Prawn Court

Most selllers of Hokkien prawn mee have done away with the use of koo chye or garlic chives, but Mr David Lau still adds the pungent vegetable to his version of Hokkien prawn mee ($5 for small, $8 for medium) at his stall called Davis Prawn Court.

It is all part of his mission to preserve the nostalgic flavour of this classic dish.

I appreciate how the stall delivers on value for money at a time when many businesses are making cutbacks, especially in ingredient usage.

The 63-year-old Teochew had previously sold economy rice and Teochew porridge at Kovan 209 Market & Food Centre at the same stall, previously named Teow Heng Shu Shi, for 37 years up to 2021.

His mother set up the stall in 1984 to carry on the legacy started by Mr Lau’s late father, a street hawker who started selling cooked food in the 1960s at venues where Chinese opera troupes performed.

Mr Lau took over the stall 25 years ago when his mother retired, and ran the stall with the help of his wife and eldest sister.

The two women retired in November 2021 and Mr Lau had to do away with the labour-intensive business of economy rice due to the lack of manpower.

His 34-year-old son Davis is keen to continue working as a hawker. Hence, Mr Lau renovated the stall and simplified operations by selling prawn noodles. He named the revamped stall after his son, who now works alongside him.