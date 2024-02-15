Food Picks: Ami Patisserie, Wildfire Burgers and FairPrice’s Home Flavours

Ami Patisserie

Why should pastry be relegated to breakfast, tea or dessert?

At Ami Patisserie, chef Makoto Arami serves a six-course Chef’s Table Discovery Experience ($118++ a person) that shows how pastry can be had anytime, all the time, whenever. Or, in Japanese, the concept of tsudo.

The 35-year-old, whose father and grandfather ran sweets businesses, had operated Ami as an online business, making a name for himself with his choux puffs, tarts and cakes. Now, he has an elegant space, modelled on a kyo machiya or Kyoto-style wooden townhouse, in which to flex.

The chef’s table is an eight-seat counter in the patisserie’s Tsudoi Dining Room. The word is Japanese for “a friendly gathering”, and this is where diners have a chance to see chef Arami putting the finishing touches on each course.

If you have only had his choux puffs delivered to your home, you will appreciate what a huge difference it makes when you have it just a minute or two after it has been filled.

The craquelin on the Signature Choux crackles just so when you bite into it – there is no time for the creme fraiche and caviar topping to soften it. The filling is made with luxe Mangetsu Noukou eggs. It is a highlight of the tasting menu.

Also part of the tasting menu are things the chef has never sold at Ami. His sourdough bread, the starter made with Aomori apple skin, is not as tart as I like my sourdough bread to be. But I love the crust, which shatters satisfyingly when I bite into it. The snail-shaped nori buns are an umami bomb.

The tasting menu also gives chef Arami the chance to showcase Japanese vegetables. Amela tomatoes from Shizuoka Prefecture top a crisp parmesan cookie; eggplant from Kochi prefecture features in a creme brulee that gets zing from kinome leaves.