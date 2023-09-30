The Life List: 7 celebrity couplings that did not survive 2023

SINGAPORE – Cruel Summer might be the title of pop star Taylor Swift’s latest single, but it is also an appropriate description for the deluge of big-name celebrity splits in the last few months – started by the 33-year-old American singer-songwriter herself in March, when she broke up with her boyfriend of six years, British actor Joe Alwyn, 32.

Swift was not the only high-profile musician to find herself single once again in 2023.

American pop singer Billie Eilish, 21, broke up with American singer-songwriter Jesse Rutherford, 32, in May, after less than a year of dating and much controversy over their age gap.

A few months later in August, American pop icon Britney Spears, 41, parted ways with 29-year-old Iranian-American model-actor Sam Asghari over “irreconcilable differences”. The couple wed in June 2022, after more than five years of dating.

Meanwhile, Oscar-winning American actress Natalie Portman, 42, reportedly separated from her dancer husband Benjamin Millepied in August after 11 years of marriage. The 46-year-old Frenchman allegedly cheated on her with a climate activist more than two decades his junior.

American actress Reese Witherspoon, 47, also closed the chapter on her long-time union. Her divorce from American talent agent Jim Toth, 53, was announced in March, just two days shy of their 12th wedding anniversary.

And iconic movie star Kevin Costner, 68, just wrapped up a contentious child support battle with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, 49, in late September. The American couple had been married for 18 years before she filed for divorce in May.

Divorce coach Sara Davison told British newspaper The Independent that a phenomenon called “divorce contagion” could be in play.

“The fact is that once one couple within a friendship or community network has decided to break up, it has a way of holding up a mirror to issues in your own relationship,” she said.

Dating expert Andrea Tan, 43, a certified sex, love and intimacy coach who runs Athena Rising, tells The Straits Times that a post-pandemic break-up phenomenon seems to be in effect as well.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, we were all forced to slow down and reckon with what we really want out of life, whether we are single or in a relationship. That has caused an unravelling and change in status quo as the world emerges to a new post-pandemic world,” she says.

The Straits Times looks back at the most shocking splits in The Great Separation of 2023.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner