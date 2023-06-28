Celebrity couple Blue Lan and Jade Chou reportedly divorced after nine years of marriage

TAIPEI – Taiwanese celebrity couple Blue Lan, 44, and Jade Chou, 46, were spotted cycling in matching outfits to sign their divorce papers on Tuesday, according to media reports.

The two actors, who have been married for nine years, have an eight-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

Representatives for both parties declined to comment, although sources said they had gone on public rental bikes to the New Taipei City Yonghe Administration Park to get their divorce papers signed.

They were both wearing pink T-shirts, jeans, white sneakers and black face masks.

Chou had posted a cryptic message on Facebook in May, writing: “We’re used to taking the things we have for granted. It’s only after you lose them that you realise no one in this world is obliged to understand and love you unconditionally. Sometimes, when you finally get it, it’s already too late.”

The family is still living together, according to reports, although Chou, who has not appeared on-screen in recent years, is said to be keen to move out as soon as the divorce is finalised.

Lan, who broke out in 2001 with a cameo role in hit drama Meteor Garden, was in a relationship with the show’s lead actress Barbie Hsu, 46, from 2001 to 2005.

He met Chou in 2003, but they started dating only years later, after they filmed a commercial together in 2011.