Singer Ariana Grande files for divorce after two years of marriage

LOS ANGELES – American singer Ariana Grande and her husband of two years, Mr Dalton Gomez, are parting ways.

Grande, 30, filed a petition for divorce on Monday in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences” as grounds for dissolution. Mr Gomez, 28, filed for a dissolution of their marriage on Monday as well.

The pop star wed the American real estate agent in an intimate wedding at their home in Montecito, California, in 2021. There were fewer than 20 people in attendance.

Grande later shared photos of their nuptials to her Instagram page, captioning it: “5.15.21”. The post has since been deleted.

They went public with their relationship with the release of Grande’s 2020 hit collaboration with Canadian singer Justin Bieber, Stuck With U. Mr Gomez, who was featured in the song’s music video, announced their engagement that year.