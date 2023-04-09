Singer Taylor Swift, actor Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years: US media

NEW YORK – American singer Taylor Swift and English actor Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years together, according to American media.

Entertainment Tonight, which first reported the news, said that Swift, 33, and Alwyn, 32, went their separate ways a few weeks ago. The entertainment and celebrity news website was told that the split was amicable and “it was not dramatic”.

“The relationship had just run its course. It’s why they haven’t been spotted at any shows,” the sources were quoted as saying.

Swift is on her The Eras concert tour in the United States since March 17. Some fans noted that Alwyn was not present throughout the tour.

The representatives for Swift and Alwyn have yet to comment on the reports.

The two were believed to have met for the first time at the Met Gala in 2016, but their relationship was made public only in 2017. They have kept their relationship low profile, as fans have tried for years to decipher which songs she has dedicated to him or their relationship.

Swift confirmed a collaboration in November 2020, when she disclosed then that Alwyn contributed to her songs on her 2020 album Folklore under the pseudonym William Bowery. “Bowery” was credited in two tracks on her surprise July album that year.

The singer also shared in October 2022 that Lavender Haze, one of her songs in the album Midnights, was partly inspired by their relationship.

The couple were spotted together in public several times. One of their last sightings together was in August 2022 when they went for dinner at a private club in New York.