Actress Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth announce split two days before 12th wedding anniversary

LOS ANGELES - Oscar-winning actress and producer Reese Witherspoon and her talent agent husband Jim Toth said they had made the “difficult decision to divorce”.

Witherspoon, 47, and Toth, 52, tied the knot on March 26, 2011 at her ranch in Ojai, California, northwest of Los Angeles. They are parents to a son named Tennessee James, 10.

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together,” the couple said in a joint statement posted on Witherspoon’s Instagram account on Friday, two days before their 12th wedding anniversary.

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter.”

Witherspoon has two older children - daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, with ex-husband and fellow actor Ryan Phillippe, 48. The couple divorced in 2008.

Witherspoon, who grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, won an best actress Oscar for her work on country music film Walk The Line (2005).

She has also produced several films and television shows including Big Little Lies (2017 to 2019) and The Morning Show (2019 to present). REUTERS