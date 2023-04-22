7 celebrity couples with huge age gaps

SINGAPORE – When Australian media mogul Rupert Murdoch, 92, proposed to his American girlfriend Ann Lesley Smith in March, more than a few eyebrows were raised due to their 26-year age gap. Smith is 66.

They met in September 2022, a month after his split from ex-model wife Jerry Hall, 66, was finalised.

The billionaire had popped the question to the dental hygienist-turned-conservative radio host with an 11-carat diamond ring said to be worth US$2.5 million (S$3.3 million). It would have been his fifth marriage and her fourth.

Mr Murdoch even opened up to The New York Post – which he owns – saying he was in love. He added: “We’re both looking forward to spending the second half of our lives together.”

But perhaps what was even more shocking was that he called off the engagement just two weeks after announcing the good news, as he had reportedly become increasingly uncomfortable with her outspoken evangelical views.

Still, a number of celebrity couples in May-December romances have endured despite the generation gap, proving that age is just a number.

1. Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata (age gap: 31 years)