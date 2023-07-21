Ariana Grande said to be dating Wicked co-star Ethan Slater after split from husband

LOS ANGELES – American singer Ariana Grande is rumoured to have moved on after her recent split from her husband of almost two years, American real estate broker Dalton Gomez.

She is said to be dating her Wicked co-star, American actor Ethan Slater, who is best known for playing SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway, according to various entertainment portals, including TMZ and People.

The two actors have not commented on the rumours.

Grande, 30, and Slater, 31, together with other cast members of the film adaptation of the musical, have been filming in Britain since late 2022.

Other stars in the movie, slated for release in two parts in 2024 and 2025, include lead actress Cynthia Erivo and supporting cast members Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh.

News of Grande’s split from Mr Gomez, 27, broke over the weekend, but according to People’s sources, they had separated in January amicably.

Although they have yet to sign the divorce papers, Mr Gomez is said to have started seeing other people.

Grande has since scrubbed her Instagram feed of her soon-to-be-ex-husband, including her wedding photos, anniversary tributes, honeymoon trips and more, while Mr Gomez has deleted his once-private account.

After the dating rumours broke, Slater set his Instagram account to private.

He has been married to singer Lilly Jay since 2018 and they have a baby son together. It is unclear when they separated.