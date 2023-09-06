Singer Joe Jonas files for divorce from Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner

LOS ANGELES – The four-year marriage between American singer Joe Jonas and English actress Sophie Turner has officially come to an end.

According to documents obtained by American media outlets, the 34-year-old pop artiste filed for divorce from the 27-year-old star of the hit television series Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019) on Tuesday in Miami, Florida.

The divorce filing claims that the marriage between the parties is “irretrievably broken” and “it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility”.

Jonas and Turner have two daughters: Willa, three, and a one-year-old whose name they have not publicly disclosed.

The filing stated that the two children have been staying with Jonas in Miami and other locations in the United States.

It also said the former couple have a pre-nuptial agreement in place.

News of the divorce filing came two days after American entertainment outlet TMZ reported that Jonas was said to have contacted at least two divorce lawyers, with American news and lifestyle website People also confirming that Jonas had hired a divorce lawyer.

Jonas and Turner first met on Instagram after their mutual friends tried to set them up. They went on their first date in October 2016.

They confirmed her relationship via Instagram in January 2017 and he proposed to her in October that year.

They tied the knot in May 2019 in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas after attending the Billboard Music Awards, and held an official wedding in France in June 2019.

Turner is best known for her roles as Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones – her work on the show earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019 – and as a young Jean Grey/Phoenix in the X-Men films X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and Dark Phoenix (2019).

Jonas is a member of the pop-rock band Jonas Brothers, alongside his brothers Kevin and Nick, and a member of dance-rock outfit DNCE.

The Jonas Brothers are currently on tour in the United States.