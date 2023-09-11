Socialite Kylie Jenner and actor Timothee Chalamet go public with their romance at US Open

NEW YORK – American television personality Kylie Jenner and American-French actor Timothee Chalamet are making no secret of their relationship as they appeared together in public for the third time in a week.

In the latest sighting, the couple were spotted at the men’s singles final match between tennis stars Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the US Open in New York on Sunday.

Dressed in matching black, Jenner, 26, and Chalamet, 27, were photographed canoodling with their arms around each other.

They were first romantically linked in April by celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi. The pair were believed to have met during Paris Couture Week in January, although they have not publicly addressed the speculation about their relationship.

They were first photographed together in public on Sept 4, when they attended American pop star Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour concert in Los Angeles, where they were spotted kissing each other several times.

Jenner and Chalamet then attended a New York Fashion Week dinner party last Friday, which was hosted by French designer Haider Ackermann and luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader.

Vogue magazine said Chalamet’s attendance was anticipated due to his long-time support for Ackermann, but “the room was abuzz” when the Oscar-nominated actor of movies such as Dune (2021) and Call Me By Your Name (2017) arrived with his new girlfriend.

Jenner was in an on-off relationship with American rapper Travis Scott, 32, for years until January and they share two children aged five and one. The star of reality TV series Keeping Up With The Kardashians (2007 to 2021) is also the founder and owner of cosmetics company Kylie Cosmetics and the fourth-most-followed person on Instagram.

Chalamet previously dated American pop star Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, 26, American-French actress Lily-Rose Depp, 24, and Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez, 33.