Malaysia Edition: Prayer mat controversy the latest to divide country | Dramatic airport shooting shocks nation

From socks, to shoes and now prayer mats.

Controversy over products deemed insulting to Muslims has rolled on, despite the King calling for calm and unity. The ongoing saga is the latest in a string of issues that have not only divided Malaysians, but also cast a spotlight on an increasing number of schisms in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s so-called unity government.

A noted split in opinion within his government has been the leniency towards former premier Najib Razak. In January, Najib had his jail time over the 1MDB scandal halved to six years. Now, he is seeking to serve the remaining 4½ years of his sentence under house arrest.

Meanwhile, the shooting at Kuala Lumpur International Airport has shocked the country and raised concerns on airport security. The suspect allegedly opened fire on his estranged wife, who is also his business partner, at the arrival hall but injured the woman’s bodyguard instead. He has since been arrested.

The incident comes hot on the heels of an alleged Israeli hitman being charged with trafficking and possession of six firearms and 158 bullets – a case that has sparked speculation of spying amid Malaysia’s critical stance of Israel’s role in the Gaza conflict.

