Malaysia’s ex-PM Najib determined to seek house arrest for remaining 4.5 years of jail term

KUALA LUMPUR - Former jailed Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has mounted a legal bid to get the government to produce a purported document signed by the country’s previous King. If its existence is proven, the addendum will allow the 70-year-old to serve the remainder of his reduced six-year sentence under house arrest instead of in prison.

In the latest development on April 4, Najib’s lead counsel Muhammad Shafee Abdullah told the High Court that a “crucial witness” would back up the former-premier’s application for judicial review over the addendum, which the former premier claims was granted by the previous King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah.

The witness, thus far unnamed, would be filing an affidavit after Hari Raya Aidilfitri to support the former premier’s bid to seek access to the alleged addendum, said Mr Shafee, at the first hearing on April 4 held regarding Najib’s application for judicial review.

In his application filed on April 1, Najib had claimed that there was an addendum order allowing for house arrest from the then-King, which was attached to the commuted sentence he received on Jan 29, for graft linked to the SRC International corruption case.

However, the addendum order that he is seeking had been concealed by the federal government and the Pardons Board, alleged Najib in a copy of the judicial review bid filed with Malaysia’s High Court.

Responding on April 4, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that he had no knowledge of the royal addendum regarding Najib, and that he is not a member of the Pardons Board.

The Pardons Board’s process and discussions are secret as it is protected by the Official Secrets Act 1972. But the Board’s decisions, which it will have to put on record, are considered as privileged documents and therefore not to be regarded as a secret because these decisions have to be communicated to the applicant, said senior constitutional lawyer Rajan Navaratnam, explaining the legal process related to the case.

In his April 1 application, Najib also said he had received “clear information” that the former King, Sultan Abdullah, had issued an order stipulating that he would be allowed to serve his term under house arrest instead of at Kajang Prison, where he currently is. The statement did not detail how Najib received this information.

He is also seeking a mandamus order to compel several respondents, like the Home Minister, the commissioner-general of prisons, and the Attorney-General, to provide the original version of the royal addendum, including the costs, and any other relief deemed fit by the court.

If the royal addendum that Najib is referring to does exist, the High Court will have the power to compel the respondents to disclose this, said lawyer Datuk Seri Rajan, adding: “(After which) the decree by the former King is to be enforced accordingly.”

Najib has so far served 18 months in prison for misappropriating RM42 million (S$12 million) belonging to SRC International, a former subsidiary of troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). He has exhausted all legal avenues of appeal and can only be released from prison by a royal pardon from Malaysia’s King.

The Federal Territories Pardons Board on Jan 29 decided to halve Najib’s 12-year jail sentence over the SRC International corruption case to six years, and reduced the RM210 million fine to RM50 million. Following the reduction of his sentence, he was expected to be freed from prison on Aug 23, 2028.

The addendum that Najib is referring to has not been confirmed by authorities. But if the former premier is found to have lied in any judicial proceedings, he could be punished with up to seven years’ jail and a fine under Section 193 of Malaysia’s penal code.

In an affidavit filed with the application, Najib said he had informed the previous King and the current King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, via a letter dated March 25 of his intention to file the notice of application for a judicial review regarding the royal addendum.