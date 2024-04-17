KLIA shooting: Suspect’s escape attempt foiled at hospital

PETALING JAYA - After a botched attempt at shooting his wife at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) – which saw a bodyguard critically injured – the assailant had allegedly planned to flee the country.

Amid the chaos at the KLIA Terminal 1 during the early hours of April 14, the 38-year-old suspect, Hafizul Harawi, drove off in a white Honda Civic car and headed north.

He even changed the vehicle’s number plate before arriving in Kota Baru, Kelantan, in the afternoon on the same day.

He then used one of the four identity cards he had – all belonging to others – to book a hotel room there. Strangely, though, he then decided to collect the results of a medical test, which he had taken a week before, at a private hospital in Kota Baru.

That proved to be his undoing.

The police had tracked him down and he was finally arrested in front of the hospital at around 3pm on April 15 – about 38 hours after the shooting.

According to Federal CID director Commissioner Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, it was a joint effort by CID elements from Selangor, Kelantan and Bukit Aman which led to his capture.

“Based on our investigations, the man was making arrangements to leave the country.

“He had been in and out of Malaysia on numerous occasions prior to his arrest. Just last week, he came back from Saudi Arabia and landed in Bangkok. He then made his way to Kota Baru from there,” he said at the Kelantan police headquarters on April 16.

The suspect had gone to the hospital for his medical check-up then.

“During interrogation, he told us he went to the hospital to collect the results of the check-up,” he said.

Asked if the man was planning to head to Mecca via a neighbouring country, Commissioner Mohd Shuhaily did not rule out that possibility.

He said it was also premature to comment on whether the suspect had gone for the medical check-up for travel visa arrangements.

“We cannot rule it out. We do know that he was making arrangements to leave the country.”