Israeli ‘spy’ claims trial to charges of possessing, trafficking firearms in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – Alleged Israeli hitman Shalom Avitan has been charged at the Sessions Court with possession of six pistols and 158 bullets.

The 38-year-old claimed trial to charges under Section 7 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act for trafficking firearms and Section 8(a) of the Arms Act for possession of firearms or ammunition, after the charges were read out in English.

He faces the death penalty or life imprisonment for the charge under the Firearms Act and seven years’ jail or a RM10,000 (S$2,835) fine for the charge under the Arms Act.

Bail was not granted to Avitan.

The next mention of the case was set for May 21.

Avitan was then led away to a police truck and convoy that were seen leaving the court complex at around 10.50am.

On March 27, the accused was arrested at a hotel in Jalan Ampang with six pistols and 200 bullets in his possession. It was not mentioned why he was charged with possession of only 158 bullets.

The pistols included a Sig Sauer, two Glocks and a Smith & Wesson.

The Inspector-General of Police said Avitan told police during interrogation that he had come to Malaysia to kill a fellow Israeli over a family dispute.

A total of 16 individuals have been detained in connection with the case so far.

Among those detained are a local married couple, aged 40 and 42, who allegedly sold the pistols to the Israeli and another man who was Avitan’s driver. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK