KUALA LUMPUR – Outlets of coffee chain Starbucks and fast-food chains that originated in the US have remained mostly empty in Malaysia due to a Muslim consumer boycott sparked by the Gaza war.

But workers at one KFC and two McDonald’s outlets said they are seeing a steady trickle of returning customers in the past two months, as the Israel-Hamas war entered its sixth month. The US is Israel’s staunchest ally in its war against Hamas.