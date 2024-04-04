Umno Youth to go on with store boycott over socks issue, despite call by Malaysia’s King to cool off

KUALA LUMPUR – Umno Youth chief Akmal Saleh insisted that he would continue the call to boycott the KK Super Mart convenience store chain, despite a warning from Malaysia’s King on April 3 against dragging on the issue any further.

Speaking to The Straits Times on April 4, Dr Akmal, who has been very vocal in calling for the boycott of the 800-store KK Super Mart over the discovery of socks with the word “Allah” printed on them in March, said Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar did not raise the issue of boycotts.

“When did the King say anything about boycotts? We’ve only asked for boycotts since day one. We never asked for anything else. Boycotts aren’t illegal,” he told ST in a phone interview.

The King met KK Super Mart’s founder Chai Kee Kan on April 3, with the businessman issuing his third public apology over the incident.

“Everyone must be more responsible. Don’t let this incident repeat, and I hope this is the last time I will have to stress on this,” the monarch said.

“Once again, I warn all parties against taking advantage of this incident, including inciting the people. I do not want this issue prolonged any further,” he said in a post on Facebook.

Chai, his wife, and four others were on March 26 charged in court for wounding the religious feelings of Muslims over the socks issue.

Dr Akmal’s continuing provocative acts and subdued reactions from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy PM Zahid Hamidi in the past three weeks have raised questions by civil society and the opposition over whether the police sanction such behaviour because he is a member of the government coalition.

Dr Akmal, 35, who is also a state assemblyman in the Melaka legislature, even posted on his Facebook page on March 14 a picture of him wielding a sword, to say he will not back down over the issue.

But he rejected any blame for three incidents that have shocked Malaysia: petrol bombs were thrown at KK Super Mart stores in Pahang, Perak and Sarawak in the past two weeks. Luckily, no one was hurt and the Molotov cocktails did little damage to the front of the stores. Police, so far, have been unable to trace any of the perpetrators.

Dr Akmal told ST: “Do you know who the bombers are? Please don’t speculate or accuse anyone of being behind it or influencing... (the attacks). Let the police conduct their investigation.”

The Umno leader, who graduated from a Russian state medical university, said he only called for a peaceful boycott against KK Super Mart, and did not talk about holding protest rallies against the chain, let alone extreme acts of violence.

“For all we know, it could be parties trying to take advantage of the situation to disrupt the peace in Malaysia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Environment Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad has urged the Umno Youth chief to ease off on the controversial issue.

“His aggressive attitude towards this issue has invited extreme behaviour from some individuals – including the incidences of petrol bombs thrown at several KK Super Mart stores.

“Yes, KK Super Mart’s actions have hurt the hearts of Muslims, but they have made an official apology and explained what happened,” he said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on April 3.

Malaysia’s top cop, Inspector General of Police Razarudin Husain, said he is waiting for someone to officially file a police report against Dr Akmal before it could begin investigations. In controversial issues in the past, a policeman would himself make a police report so that investigations could quickly be conducted.

Lawyers for Liberty rights group director Zaid Malek said in a statement on April 4: “Under Section 3(3) of the Police Act 1967, the police have (a) duty to maintain law and order, preserve the peace and apprehend offenders. This duty is mandatory upon the police. They cannot choose in one case to enforce the law, and in another turn a blind eye.

“Their failure and/or refusal to take action in Dr Akmal’s case will be a breach of their statutory duty under the Police Act.”