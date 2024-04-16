KL airport shooting: ‘I need seven lawyers’, suspect says after given remand

PETALING JAYA - The man suspected of firing a gun in KL International Airport (KLIA) on April 14 says he needs seven lawyers to represent him after he was remanded for seven days until April 22.

Magistrate Rais Imran Hamid issued the seven-day remand order on the 38-year-old suspect at a Magistrate’s Court in Kota Baru on April 16, Malay language daily Sinar Harian reported.

He was remanded to help in investigations under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 and Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960.

Sinar Harian reported that the suspect was also under remand to help in investigations under Rule 25(1)(o) of the National Registration Rules (1990) for possessing another individual’s identification documents, and Section 108(3)(f) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for using fake vehicle registration plates.

Earlier, the suspect, who was clad in purple lockup clothes, was brought to the Kota Baru Court Complex at 8.30am under heavy police guard.

Having evaded the authorities for more than 24 hours, the suspect was apprehended by Kelantan police on April 15 at 3pm after fleeing KLIA following the incident which took place early April 14 morning.

On April 14, pandemonium and panic struck KLIA’s Terminal 1 after gunshots were heard in the arrival hall.