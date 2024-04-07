Malaysian company apologises over logo on shoe sole, says it is not ‘Allah’ word but stylised heel

PETALING JAYA - The company behind the controversy over a shoe which had a logo said to resemble the word “Allah” in Arabic script has apologised, explaining that the graphic is actually a stylised high-heeled shoe with straps.

The company, Verns Holding Sdn Bhd, apologised for having been offensive, especially to Muslims.

“We had no intention of designing a logo that undermines or insults any religion or belief, and we hope to be given the opportunity to explain its design,” said the company in a statement on April 7.

“Our management would like to humbly apologise to all and we hope to be given a chance to correct the oversight,” read the statement.

The company also said it had taken immediate steps to stop sales of the shoes affected and will offer refunds to customers who had purchased them.

“This is a very valuable lesson for us to be more careful in our every decision to ensure that such incidents do not repeat,” added the company.

Verns Holdings said the logo was “100%” based on the silhouette of a high-heeled shoe with straps.

“However, we admit that there are flaws in the logo design that may result in it being misinterpreted and thereby offending others,” it added.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain told The Star earlier on April 7 that the police would look into an allegation that the word “Allah” in Arabic script had been found on the sole of a shoe.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said he instructed Jakim to summon all relevant parties involved in the controversy to explain themselves on April 8. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK