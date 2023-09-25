Punjab’s Sikhs fear Canada-India row threatens them at home, abroad

BHARSINGHPURA, India – A bitter row between India and Canada over the murder of a Sikh separatist is being felt in Punjab.

Sikhs in the north-western Indian state fear both a backlash from the country's Hindu-nationalist government and a threat to their prospects for a better life in North America.

The slain Sikh separatist was Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

He left Punjab a quarter-century ago and became a Canadian citizen.

Mr Nijjar was advocating for the creation of an independent Sikh state out of Indian Punjab. India labelled him a “terrorist” in 2020.

He was shot dead in June outside a temple in a Vancouver suburb.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week Ottawa had "credible allegations" that Indian government agents may be linked to the killing.

India angrily rejected the allegation as "absurd", expelled the chief of Canadian intelligence in India, issued travel warnings, stopped visa issuance to Canadians and downsized Canada's diplomatic presence in India.

Sikhs make up just 2 per cent of India's 1.4 billion people, but they are a majority in Punjab, a state of 30 million.

Outside of Punjab, the greatest number of Sikhs live in Canada, the site of many protests that have irked India.

Dream of Canada

An insurgency seeking a Sikh homeland of Khalistan, which killed tens of thousands in the 1980s and 1990s, was crushed by India.

But embers from the flame of the independence drive still glow.

In the village of Bharsinghpura, there are few memories of Mr Nijjar.

But his uncle, Mr Himmat Singh Nijjar, 79, said locals "think it was very brave of Trudeau" to accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of potential involvement in the killing.

"For the sake of one ordinary person, he did not need to take such a huge risk on his government," the uncle told Reuters, sitting on a wooden bench by a tractor in his farmhouse, surrounded by lush paddy fields and banana trees.