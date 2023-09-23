In murdered Sikh separatist’s ancestral village in Punjab, no one remembers him

NEW DELHI - In the village of Bhar Singh Pura, framed by wheat and padi fields interspersed with corn, the idea of Khalistan – an independent state carved out from Punjab for Sikhs – is an unwelcome echo of a violent past that no one wants to revisit.

Instead, the war in this village, deep in Punjab state just north of the city of Ludhiana, is against drugs. “Say no to drugs,” blare freshly painted messages on the walls of the two government schools in the village.

This is where slain pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was born and where he grew up.

At age 19, Mr Nijjar, a school dropout, packed his bags and migrated, like scores of youngsters in these parts seeking brighter prospects, to Surrey in Canada’s westernmost province of British Columbia.

On June 18, Mr Nijjar – now 45 and a Canadian – got into his pickup truck outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, or temple, where he was the president.

As he was pulling out of the carpark to go home to his family, two masked men let loose a storm of bullets that killed Mr Nijjar before making their getaway in a waiting car.

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pointed the finger at the Indian government, saying its agents may be responsible for murdering Mr Nijjar. New Delhi has dismissed the allegations as “absurd”.

Yet, the man whose death has plunged India-Canada relations to a new nadir and raises prickly questions about the future of the burgeoning relationship between India and Western countries – US President Joe Biden called the US-India partnership “among the most consequential in the world” – is hardly known in his native village.

Many villagers can hardly remember Mr Nijjar – who shunned the normal practice of returning to the village after moving to Canada in the 1990s – and heard of his death only through social media.

And those with close family in British Columbia, fearful of any backlash, refuse to be even drawn into a conversation about him.

Mr Ram Lal, the head or sarpanch of the village, who knew his parents, says he simply has faint recollections of Mr Nijjar being just like any other youngster in the village, seeking dreams of a life overseas.

“We don’t know what happened to him in Canada,” said Mr Lal.

In Mr Nijjar’s family home, which is in a state of disuse with family pictures covered in dust and cobwebs, his uncle Himmat Singh, 75, sits in the courtyard.