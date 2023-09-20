Why Canada’s assassination allegation is everyone’s problem

Trudeau’s public outburst against India puts the Indo-Pacific coalition in a difficult spot

Ravi Velloor
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has linked Indian government agents to the murder of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar (above). PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Canada’s ties with India had dipped so low that while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the Group of 20 nations summit hosted by New Delhi earlier this month, he showed up for the obligatory photographs but skipped the dinner for world leaders.

But no one would have thought that he would return from the icy reception he got from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call out the world’s most populous nation for alleged interference activity on his home soil, and worse, the assassination in June of an India-born Canadian promoting Sikh separatism from his adopted country.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top