Why Canada’s assassination allegation is everyone’s problem

Canada’s ties with India had dipped so low that while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the Group of 20 nations summit hosted by New Delhi earlier this month, he showed up for the obligatory photographs but skipped the dinner for world leaders.

But no one would have thought that he would return from the icy reception he got from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call out the world’s most populous nation for alleged interference activity on his home soil, and worse, the assassination in June of an India-born Canadian promoting Sikh separatism from his adopted country.