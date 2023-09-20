After Trudeau’s murder accusations, Canada’s Sikhs urge Ottawa to take more action against India

TORONTO - Canada’s Sikh community is hoping Ottawa’s shock accusations against India – that New Delhi may have been involved in the assassination of one of their leaders on Canadian soil – will be just the first dramatic step taken against alleged “Indian interference”.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s assertion on Monday that agents linked to New Delhi may have been responsible for the June 18 murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, sent shockwaves through both countries.

It prompted the reciprocal expulsion of diplomats.

Members of Canada’s Sikh community – the largest outside of India – said they were relieved that the accusation had been made.

“We are happy to see India being held accountable,” said Mr Harkirt Singh Dhadda, a lawyer and prominent member of the Sikh community in the Toronto area.

But, while he told AFP the expulsion of a diplomat was a “signal”, it was “not the only thing that is expected”.

“We want a full investigation that brings to justice the people involved in this assassination, including those who pulled the trigger and the ones who plotted this assassination,” he said.

An activist for the creation of a Sikh state known as Khalistan, Mr Nijjar was wanted by Indian authorities for alleged terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder – charges he had denied.

Mr Nijjar’s son also described a “sense of relief” that the accusations were finally out in the open.

“Hopefully, you can take this a step further and get specific individuals,” Mr Balraj Singh Nijjar told reporters.

Khalistan

Posters still pay tribute to Mr Nijjar on the gates of the Sikh temple in Surrey, a suburb of Vancouver on the country’s western coast.

In front of the blue and white building, yellow flags proclaiming “Khalistan” were flying. Anger in the community, which at 770,000 people forms some two per cent of Canada’s population, has not subsided.

“The fact that a political assassination of this nature could occur in broad daylight in Surrey gives rise to grave concerns about the Government of Canada’s lack of decisive action in combating Indian foreign interference in Canada,” the British Columbia Gurdwaras Council said in a statement.