Travellers in limbo after India halts visas for Canadians in escalating diplomatic row over murder

OTTAWA – Canadian tourists, business travellers and even some former Indian citizens are rushing to change flights and inquire about their trip deposits after India abruptly suspended visa applications in the country amid an escalating diplomatic row.

BLS International - an agency that processes visa requests in Canada - posted an online notice saying services have been “suspended until further notice”.

It came a day after the Indian government warned its citizens in Canada to “exercise utmost caution” and hinted that their safety is threatened.

“This shouldn’t happen for the innocent people,” said Ms Jothy Ilangovan, standing in line outside the BLS office in Toronto.

She was there to help her brother, a Canadian citizen who has lived in the country for 33 years, obtain a visa for a Hindu pilgrimage back to India.

He had already booked his vacation time from work and feared the trip would be cancelled. “We want to go to the temple and pray, that’s it.”

Ties between Canada and India are at their lowest point in decades after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of orchestrating the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The Canadian-Sikh activist was pushing for an independent Sikh homeland in India’s Punjab region.

New Delhi has denied the allegation, calling it “absurd”.

It has hit back with measures aimed at curbing travel between two nations.

Montreal-based engineering firm SNC-Lavalin Group, which now operates under the brand name of AtkinsRéalis, has limited travel to India for Canadian employees to “essential reasons only” until further notice, the firm’s spokesperson, Ms Laurence Myre Leroux, said in an email. There hasn’t been any impact on operations so far, she added, but the situation is being monitored “closely”.

India’s move means most Canadians would not be able to travel there if they don’t already have a visa.

Travel agents said e-visa applications online were also not being processed for Canadians.

And while Canadians who previously held Indian passports are eligible for Overseas Citizen of India cards – which allow visa-free entry – many do not hold them.

“This is going to impact Canada, and its trade and economy, where India has played a big role,” said Ms Unnati Oza, a Toronto-based travel agent. “I used to work with a client who used to go there twice a year for business – to Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai. Where are Canadians going to go after this?”