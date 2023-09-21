What’s the Sikh separatist movement testing India-Canada ties?

OTTAWA – The late Hardeep Singh Nijjar is the man at the centre of a dispute between Canada and India.

A Canadian citizen of the Sikh faith, he was at the forefront of a campaign to carve out an independent Sikh nation from northern India.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accuses India of masterminding his assassination for that reason, a charge India calls absurd.

Who are the Sikhs?

Sikhism is a monotheistic faith founded at the end of the 15th century in the Punjab region that straddles what today are the nations of India and Pakistan.

It developed from the teachings of Guru Nanak, and its holy book is the Guru Granth Sahib.

Guru Nanak and his descendants preached equality and unity, defying the caste system and rejecting the authority of the priests of the dominant Hindu religion.

Throughout history, followers of Sikhism have at times been targeted by both Hindus and Muslims.

Today, India’s 23 million Sikhs make up about 1.7 per cent of the population overall, though they are a majority in the state of Punjab.

Another three million Sikhs live outside of India, notably in Canada, the UK, the US and Australia.

Canada is now home to the largest Sikh population outside of India, with about 770,000 people who reported being of the faith in the 2021 census.

What is the history of the Sikh separatist movement?

When India gained its independence from Britain in 1947, Sikh leaders advocated for the establishment of a separate Sikh state. They did not get their wish, of course.

However, Pakistan was carved out as a separate Muslim state from Hindu-majority India, cutting the Punjab region in two and causing unprecedented bloodshed and migration.

In the new India, Sikhs were major food producers and yet felt they were treated as second-class citizens in the Hindu-majority country.

The charismatic preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale seized upon these grievances in the 1980s.

He was thought to be the leading figure of the movement for an independent state known as Khalistan, though some experts say he did not explicitly call for one himself.