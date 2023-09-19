Canada has info India was behind slaying of Sikh leader - newspaper

Updated
31 sec ago
Published
33 sec ago

OTTAWA - Canadian authorities have intelligence that India was behind the slaying in June of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjarsikh, leader in the Pacific province of British Columbia, the Globe and Mail newspaper said on Monday. REUTERS

