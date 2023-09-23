Canada, India ties plunge to lowest level over Sikh separatist murder

Oct 31, 1984

Then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is killed by two of her own Sikh bodyguards, in revenge for Operation Blue Star. The assassination triggers a pogrom of Sikhs that kills 2,146 in Delhi alone, according to the Indian government, though the death toll is generally assumed to have been much higher.

June 23, 1985

A bomb explodes mid-air on Air India Flight 182 from Montreal to London, killing all 329 people on board in Canada’s worst mass murder. On the same day, another bomb about to be loaded onto an Air India flight at Tokyo’s Narita International Airport prematurely explodes, killing two baggage handlers.

Aug 10, 1986

General Arun S. Vaidya, a much-decorated army general who commanded Operation Blue Star, is killed by gunmen while in his car in the western Indian city of Pune.

Aug 31, 1995

Then Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh is assassinated in a suicide bombing at a government building in state capital Chandigarh. The blast claims 17 other lives.

July 14, 2022

Sikh activist Ripudaman Singh Malik, who had been acquitted in 2005 over the 1985 Air India Flight 182 explosion, is shot dead in British Columbia.

March 19, 2023

Khalistan supporters pull down the national flag at the Indian High Commission building in London to protest against the month-long police search for Khalistan separatist Amritpal Singh and his associates in Punjab. Khalistan supporters also breach the security barriers, plant Khalistan flags and try to burn down the consulate in San Francisco.