Britain to increase spending less rapidly than planned, says PM Truss

LONDON – Spending by Britain’s government will rise less quickly than previously planned as part of a push to bring down debt as a share of the economy over the medium term, Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Friday.

“We will control the size of the state to ensure that taxpayers’ money is always well spent. Our public sector will become more efficient to deliver world-class services for the British people and spending will grow less rapidly than previously planned,” Ms Truss said during a news conference.

Britain will retain plans to increase corporation tax, she announced.

"It is clear that parts of our mini-budget went further and faster than markets were expecting," she said. "We need to act now to reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline."

But she said she is determined to push ahead with her contentious programme to boost sluggish economic growth, despite the market turbulence it has caused that has, among other things, forced her to sack her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng.

She said she is "absolutely determined to see through what I have promised to deliver, a higher growth, more prosperous United Kingdom”.

British companies had not been vocal in their support of the corporation tax freeze. Many say political and economic stability matters more to their ability to make decisions and do business than how much tax they pay.

Aimed at driving growth, the 45 billion pound (US$50 billion) tax-cutting programme has unleashed battered the pound, forcing the Bank of England to intervene to stabilise markets, and caused political backlash, which has now cost Mr Kwarteng his job.

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said that the corporation tax freeze was not something the organisation had requested.

“It wasn’t on the list at all,” Ms Ussher said.

This story is developing.