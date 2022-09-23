News analysis

Britain's deep tax cuts spook investors

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
The tax cuts are estimated to cost approximately £45 billion in lost government revenue over the next four years. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
34 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON - Barely two weeks after coming to power, the new government of British Prime Minister Liz Truss has unveiled sweeping tax cuts to boost the country's flagging economy.

In the biggest overhaul in British finances in half a century, the country's income tax rates will be slashed, previously agreed increases in workers' health and social care contributions will no longer be pushed through, a stamp duty imposed on the sale of houses will be slashed, and a planned big rise in corporation tax will be scrapped.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top