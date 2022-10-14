Can Liz Truss outlast a lettuce, British tabloid asks in Twitter post

The tabloid Daily Star set up a live feed of an unrefrigerated iceberg next to a photo of Britsh PM Liz Truss. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
9 min ago

LONDON - A British newspaper on Friday pitted Ms Liz Truss in a race against a lettuce, asking readers if they thought the under-fire prime minister would lose her job before the vegetable decayed.

The tabloid Daily Star set up a live feed of an unrefrigerated iceberg next to a photo of Ms Truss.

"Which wet lettuce will last longer?" it asked in a Twitter post showing the feed that has garnered over 50,000 likes in its first five hours online.

The stunt echoed a comment at the other end of Britain's journalistic spectrum.

In a column published this week titled, "The Iceberg Lady", the Economist magazine described Ms Truss as having "the shelf-life of a lettuce".

Ms Truss on Friday fired her finance minister, Mr Kwasi Kwarteng, after just 38 days in office.

The duo have been under mounting pressure to reverse a disastrously received economic package that forced the Bank of England to intervene in the bond market and prompted Conservative Party colleagues to openly discuss whether they should be replaced. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Liz Truss' political journey takes perilous new twist
Britain in crisis: How not to run a country

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top