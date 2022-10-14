Can Liz Truss outlast a lettuce, British tabloid asks in Twitter post

LONDON - A British newspaper on Friday pitted Ms Liz Truss in a race against a lettuce, asking readers if they thought the under-fire prime minister would lose her job before the vegetable decayed.

The tabloid Daily Star set up a live feed of an unrefrigerated iceberg next to a photo of Ms Truss.

"Which wet lettuce will last longer?" it asked in a Twitter post showing the feed that has garnered over 50,000 likes in its first five hours online.

The stunt echoed a comment at the other end of Britain's journalistic spectrum.

In a column published this week titled, "The Iceberg Lady", the Economist magazine described Ms Truss as having "the shelf-life of a lettuce".

Ms Truss on Friday fired her finance minister, Mr Kwasi Kwarteng, after just 38 days in office.

The duo have been under mounting pressure to reverse a disastrously received economic package that forced the Bank of England to intervene in the bond market and prompted Conservative Party colleagues to openly discuss whether they should be replaced. REUTERS